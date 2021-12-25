Attacks ‘warm bodies’, infecting children: Doctor who first identified Omicron

A researcher who first identified the Omicron variant said India will witness a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases driven by the new variant of concern but the infection hopefully be mild in most people as seen in South Africa. Dr Angelique Coetzee told news agency PTI that existing Covid-19 vaccines will greatly help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, warning that unvaccinated individuals are at 100 per cent risk from the strain. She said that vaccinated individuals or those with natural immunity from the prior infection will spread the virus strain to fewer people but the unvaccinated people will potentially spread the virus 100 per cent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Existing vaccines would greatly help to reduce the spreading, as we know that you would spread only about 1/3 if vaccinated or had previous history of being infected by Covid, while unvaccinated people will potentially spread the virus 100 per cent," PTI quoted Coetzee as saying.

Coetzee, who is also the chairperson of the South African Medical Association, rejected the expert opinions that the Covid-19 is heading towards an end with a comparatively weaker Omicron variant. She opined that it will be difficult for the ongoing pandemic to end soon, adding that it may become endemic soon, reported PTI.

"India will see a surge in Omicron-driven Covid-19 cases and simultaneously there will be a high-positivity rate. But hopefully the majority of the cases will be as mild as what we are seeing here in South Africa," she said, as quoted by PTI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fresh research claims Omicron has cold-like symptoms, looks like parainfluenza

India has so far reported 415 confirmed cases of Omicron variant from 17 states and Union territories, with Maharashtra leading the tally. Several states have announced new measures to control the spread of the variant of concern, including night curfews.

The South African expert said that Omicron attacks “warm bodies” and is also infecting children.

"... for now Omicron is not threatening but it is fast spreading with a high infectivity rate, but less severe cases in hospitals. The virus' sole purpose is to infect a warm body and to survive. And yes, children are also being infected by it, but they are recovering in an average of five-six days," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON