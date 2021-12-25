Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Attacks ‘warm bodies’, infecting children: Doctor who first identified Omicron
india news

Attacks ‘warm bodies’, infecting children: Doctor who first identified Omicron

India has so far reported 415 confirmed cases of Omicron variant from 17 states and Union territories, with Maharashtra leading the tally.
South African Medical Association Chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee speaks during an interview.(ANI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

A researcher who first identified the Omicron variant said India will witness a surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases driven by the new variant of concern but the infection hopefully be mild in most people as seen in South Africa. Dr Angelique Coetzee told news agency PTI that existing Covid-19 vaccines will greatly help reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, warning that unvaccinated individuals are at 100 per cent risk from the strain. She said that vaccinated individuals or those with natural immunity from the prior infection will spread the virus strain to fewer people but the unvaccinated people will potentially spread the virus 100 per cent.

"Existing vaccines would greatly help to reduce the spreading, as we know that you would spread only about 1/3 if vaccinated or had previous history of being infected by Covid, while unvaccinated people will potentially spread the virus 100 per cent," PTI quoted Coetzee as saying.

Coetzee, who is also the chairperson of the South African Medical Association, rejected the expert opinions that the Covid-19 is heading towards an end with a comparatively weaker Omicron variant. She opined that it will be difficult for the ongoing pandemic to end soon, adding that it may become endemic soon, reported PTI.

"India will see a surge in Omicron-driven Covid-19 cases and simultaneously there will be a high-positivity rate. But hopefully the majority of the cases will be as mild as what we are seeing here in South Africa," she said, as quoted by PTI.

RELATED STORIES

Fresh research claims Omicron has cold-like symptoms, looks like parainfluenza

India has so far reported 415 confirmed cases of Omicron variant from 17 states and Union territories, with Maharashtra leading the tally. Several states have announced new measures to control the spread of the variant of concern, including night curfews.

The South African expert said that Omicron attacks “warm bodies” and is also infecting children.

"... for now Omicron is not threatening but it is fast spreading with a high infectivity rate, but less severe cases in hospitals. The virus' sole purpose is to infect a warm body and to survive. And yes, children are also being infected by it, but they are recovering in an average of five-six days," she said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Christmas 2021
Merry Christmas
Harbhajan Singh
Covid-19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP