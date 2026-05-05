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Attempt to abduct Padma Shri awardee social worker Phoolbasan Bai Yaday foiled

Attempt to abduct Padma Shri awardee social worker Phoolbasan Bai Yaday foiled

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Rajnandgaon, Padma Shri recipient social worker Phoolbasan Bai Yadav was rescued during an alleged abduction attempt in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district on Tuesday morning and three persons including two women were detained, officials said.

Attempt to abduct Padma Shri awardee social worker Phoolbasan Bai Yaday foiled

Khushbu Sahu, a native of Bemetara, visited Yadav at her Sukuldaihan village at around 10.30 am and allegedly told her that a differently-abled woman seated in a car outside wanted to take a selfie with her, said a police official.

When Yadav walked out and got in the car, it sped away. The accused allegedly tied her hands and gagged her with a cloth.

As luck would have it, a traffic police team conducting routine vehicle checking stopped the car near Chikhli police outpost on Rajnandgaon-Khairagarh road.

The accused told the policemen that the woman with her hands tied and mouth gagged was an epilepsy patient, but one of the personnel recognised Yadav and rescued her.

The three accused Sahu, another woman and the male car driver were taken to Sukuldaihan police outpost. They were being questioned, said Rajnandgaon City Superintendent of Police Alexander Kiro.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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