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'Attempt to murder me': Kalyan Banerjee's big allegations after 'attack by BJP goons with saffron clothes'

Calling the attack an “attempt to murder” him, Kalyan Banerjee said a serious condition is prevailing in Bengal and that there was a total lawlessness condition

Updated on: May 31, 2026 03:00 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday called the alleged attack against him an "attempt to murder" even as he blamed the BJP and Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari for the attack on TMC leaders.

Hooghly: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee receives assistance after he was allegedly attacked, near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly, Sunday, May 31, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_31_2026_000111B)(PTI)

The TMC MP was speaking shortly after he claimed to have suffered head injuries after being mobbed in front of a police station he visited in Hooghly district earlier in the day.

The attack comes a day after party leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals in Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district.

The TMC leader said a complete lawlessness condition is prevailing in Bengal and accused Suvendu Adhikari of trying to murder Trinamool leaders.

“There was blood on my clothes. I had fallen on the road and a CRPF personnel came and rescued me, for which I am thankful. However, the Bengal police remained completely silent, a mute spectator, allowing this to happen... A serious condition is prevailing in West Bengal. There is total lawlessness condition. This incident was an attempt to murder me,” Banerjee alleged.

Accusing the Suvendu-led BJP government's role in the incident, he said, “There is a very jealous chief minister who is autocrat and who wants to kill the Trinamool leaders. He is the main man behind all this incident yesterday and my incident. He is a killer. Democracy is gone in 25 days.”

The incident comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee sustained minor injuries after he was attacked with stones and eggs in West Bengal’s Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the families of post-poll violence victims.

 
suvendu adhikari kalyan banerjee west bengal abhishek banerjee
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