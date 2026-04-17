Attendance in focus as Lok Sabha gears up for voting on crucial bills

The first day of the discussion over bills to expand the Lok Sabha and fast-track the women’s quota put the spotlight on lawmakers’ attendance, raising some concerns in both the ruling alliance and the Opposition ahead of Friday’s crucial vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (Sansad TV)

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The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill requires a two-thirds majority in each House. The bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with a count of 251-185.

The Opposition requires at least 181 votes to defeat the constitution amendment bill on Friday and non-Congress parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will be key.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said the absences were largely due to ongoing election campaigns. Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who skipped Thursday’s sitting, said he was campaigning in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. “Many of us were in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for election work, but everyone will be present on Friday. Despite the Opposition’s tall claims, the bill will pass with the required majority,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, only four of the 28 TMC MPs attended the sitting. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar defended the turnout, saying members were engaged in election duties. “I was also scheduled to campaign but attended as I had to speak on the bills. If required, all MPs will be present for voting,” she said, adding that colleagues were alerted about the importance of the upcoming division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, only four of the 28 TMC MPs attended the sitting. TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar defended the turnout, saying members were engaged in election duties. “I was also scheduled to campaign but attended as I had to speak on the bills. If required, all MPs will be present for voting,” she said, adding that colleagues were alerted about the importance of the upcoming division. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The issue was discussed in opposition meetings, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cautioning that such absences could inadvertently help the BJP push through contentious proposals, said a DMK leader, who attended the meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue was discussed in opposition meetings, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cautioning that such absences could inadvertently help the BJP push through contentious proposals, said a DMK leader, who attended the meeting chaired by Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Samajwadi Party lawmaker Udaiveer Singh said his party ensured full attendance. “All our MPs were present on Thursday, and we will maintain 100% strength on Friday as we are committed to opposing the bill,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samajwadi Party lawmaker Udaiveer Singh said his party ensured full attendance. “All our MPs were present on Thursday, and we will maintain 100% strength on Friday as we are committed to opposing the bill,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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A Congress MP said some colleagues were absent due to medical reasons but asserted that attendance would improve. “We expect full strength on Friday. All opposition MPs must be present,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.

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