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Attendance in focus as Lok Sabha gears up for voting on crucial bills

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill requires a two-thirds majority in each House. The bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with a count of 251-185.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:58 am IST
By Sanjeev K Jha
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The first day of the discussion over bills to expand the Lok Sabha and fast-track the women’s quota put the spotlight on lawmakers’ attendance, raising some concerns in both the ruling alliance and the Opposition ahead of Friday’s crucial vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, (Sansad TV)

The 131st Constitution Amendment Bill requires a two-thirds majority in each House. The bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with a count of 251-185.

The Opposition requires at least 181 votes to defeat the constitution amendment bill on Friday and non-Congress parties such as the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will be key.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said the absences were largely due to ongoing election campaigns. Party MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who skipped Thursday’s sitting, said he was campaigning in West Bengal’s Murshidabad. “Many of us were in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for election work, but everyone will be present on Friday. Despite the Opposition’s tall claims, the bill will pass with the required majority,” he said.

A Congress MP said some colleagues were absent due to medical reasons but asserted that attendance would improve. “We expect full strength on Friday. All opposition MPs must be present,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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