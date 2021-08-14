August 14 will now mark horrors of Partition: PM

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that August 14 will now be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices people have made, and said that the pain of Partition was something that could never be forgotten.

“Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” PM Modi tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, he said lessons should be drawn from the violence that erupted during Partition to further enhance harmony and human empowerment. “May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment,” he said.

Pakistan was carved out as a country after the division of India by the British colonial rule in 1947, and millions of people were displaced and many lost their lives as large-scale rioting broke out. India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Hours after the PM’s announcement, the Union home ministry issued a notification declaring that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to salute those who sacrificed their lives during Partition.

“...the Government of India has decided to declare 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in remembrance of the people who lost their lives during the partition.

“Therefore, the Government of India declares 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to remind the present and future generations of Indians of the pain and suffering faced by the people of India during the partition,” the notification said.

Welcoming the PM’s decision, Union home minister Amit Shah said: “The wound of the partition of the country and the grief of losing loved ones cannot be described in words. I am sure that Partition Horrors Remembrance Day will strengthen peace, love and unity by eliminating the ill-will of discrimination and malice from society.”

Thanking the PM, defence minister Rajnath Singh said this decision to remember the sacrifice of the people during the Partition is a “testament to his sensitivity”.

August 14 is also the day that Pakistan celebrates as its Independence Day.

Commenting on the decision to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Vijay Chauthaiwale, incharge, foreign affairs department of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said it was time to acknowledge the horrors of Partition and the violence that ensued after India and Pakistan were carved out as two countries in 1947.

“This is a long overdue recognition that Partition had resulted in violence, displacement of millions of people, incidents of killing and rape of those who came from the present-day Pakistan. The stories are still vivid and observing this day is a recognition of their sacrifices. Partition was a tragic part of history and the violence that followed it as well. PM Modi has shown tremendous courage by acknowledging the same,” Chauthaiwale said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, has been observing August 14 as the Akhand Bharat Divas to commemorate the Unified India.

BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Partition remains a “gaping hole” in the soul of India.

“Announcing August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is a rightful tribute to the struggles and sacrifices of our people who were a casualty of the Congress’ ambition and tunnel vision,” he said.

The Congress, however, accused the Prime Minister of playing “divisive and diversionary politics”.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that while on one side the Prime Minister congratulates Pakistan on their Independence Day, on the other side he indulges in targeting Pakistan the moment elections are near. “The divisive duplicity of the Prime Minister stands exposed,” he said in a statement.

“When there are no elections, the Prime Minister exhibits his love for Pakistan and congratulates the neighbouring country on March 22, the day Muslim League passed the ‘Partition Resolution’ in 1940, and congratulates it on every August 14. But when elections near, he starts diversionary politics at home,” Surjewala said.

With agency inputs