Australian PM-elect Anthony Albanese no stranger to India

New Delhi: Australia’s Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese, who led the Labor party to its first electoral victory in nearly a decade, is not a stranger to India. In addition to touring India as a backpacker in 1991, Albanese also came to the country with a parliamentary delegation, according to Australian high commissioner Barry O’Farrell.

The envoy highlighted Albanese’s Indian connections in a tweet: “Australia’s Prime Minister-elect @AlboMP is no stranger to India having travelled the country as a backpacker in 1991 and led a parliamentary delegation in 2018.”

He said that that Albanese, popularly known as “Albo”, had committed during his election campaign to deepen India-Australia economic, strategic and people-to-people links.

O’Farrell said Australian electors, “including our vibrant Indian #diaspora, have freely and enthusiastically participated in #AustraliaVotes”. The shared commitment of India and Australia to democracy is the foundation of the strong bilateral partnership, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Albanese in a tweet late on Saturday and pledged to work with him to strengthen the India-Australia ties.

“Congratulations @AlboMP for the victory of the Australian Labor Party, and your election as the Prime Minister! I look forward to working towards further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and for shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific region,” Modi tweeted.

One of Albanese’s first international engagements after assuming office will be representing Australia at the Quad Leaders Summit in Japan on May 24. Modi is set to have a bilateral meeting with the new Australian prime minister the same day.

Outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison had a close personal rapport with Modi. The two leaders held their last virtual summit in March, and the two countries signed an interim trade agreement on April 2.