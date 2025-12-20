Auto driver kidnaps, rapes minor girl in Gurugram, jumps off flyover to escape arrest

An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped two minors, both sisters, in Gurugram, and raped one of them in a secluded area in Manesar, police said on Sunday. The Manesar Police Station and Manesar Crime Branch formed teams of their personnel and launched a manhunt for Sarvesh.(PTI File Photo/representational)

The incident took place on December 13, when the accused, identified as 29-year-old Sarvesh, kidnapped two sisters aged six and eight, PTI news agency reported.

The accused, a native of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, picked the minors from a field in a village near Manesar, where they were playing. He allegedly lured both of them with a chocolate, and also promised an auto ride.

After kidnapping the two girls, Sarvesh took them to a secluded spot in Manesar and raped the older girl, according to police. The younger girl was sitting in the autorickshaw, police said. They further said that the accused is married and has a daughter.

Some local residents saw Sarvesh with the minor girls and raised an alarm, thus forcing the accused to flee from the spot, PTI reported. They then informed the police, who came and collected the sisters from the area.

The Manesar Police Station and Manesar Crime Branch formed teams of their personnel and launched a manhunt for Sarvesh, who was living alone in Kasan village.

While the accused had plans to flee Gurugram and was waiting to board a bus at the KMP Expressway near Pachgaon on Monday, a police team spotted him, PTI reported. Upon seeing police personnel, Sarvesh panicked, jumping off the flyover. The accused fractured both his legs, PTI quoted the investigating officer as saying.

He was taken to the hospital, wherein he is currently undergoing treatment for the fractures in his legs. “The accused confessed to the crime,” the investigating officer told PTI, adding that he would be arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Sarvesh has been booked under sections of the POCSO Act at the Manesar Police Station.