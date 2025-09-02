Search
Aviation minister chairs BCAS review meet

ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 05:34 am IST

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviewed aviation security with BCAS, focusing on streamlining air cargo operations and enhancing global trade.

Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu chaired a review meeting of the Bureau of civil aviation security (BCAS) to discuss strengthening aviation security and with a focus on strengthening the overall ecosystem of aviation security in India.

Naidu said that a special emphasis was laid on streamlining air cargo operations, where efforts are underway to make the screening process more seamless and technology-driven, without compromising on safety standards.

The minister said that the aim is to enhance ease of doing business and contribute to India’s role in global trade and connectivity.

As India’s aviation sector continues its rapid growth, BCAS will remain at the forefront of ensuring that our airports meet the best international benchmarks of security, safety, and efficiency, he added.

