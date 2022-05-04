Aviation sector showed resilience in bouncing back post-Covid: Scindia

The manner in which Indian civil aviation has bounced back post the coronavirus pandemic shows its resilience and determination, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in Canada on Tuesday.

The minister is marking the first bilateral visit by a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet in over two years.

Speaking at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) headquarters in Quebec, Scindia said: “The way Indian civil aviation has bounced back post Covid-19 with all protocols in place, shows its resilience and determination. With a robust and holistic plan for the future, we are sure, we will set new milestones in air, soon.”

The Centre had banned all international scheduled flights for a week starting March 23, 2020. The ban stretched for nearly two years in the midst of a raging pandemic. However, special international flights were allowed to operate between India and 37 other countries from July 2020 under an air bubble arrangement.

On March 8 this year, the government announced the resumption of routine international flight operations from March 27.

Scindia, who arrived in Montreal on Monday for a three-day visit, also said the aviation industry was witnessing an “almost like a V-shaped recovery”.

“Pre-Covid, the maximum number of passengers per day in India was roughly 400,000. Ten days ago, we touched the figure of 407,000. In the last ten days, it has “been oscillating between 350,000 and 390,000,” he said.

The minister said that India is working on making its airport carbon-neutral in future. “India is working towards making its airports carbon neutral in the near future so as to emerge as a responsible player in the international civil aviation industry,” he said.

Scindia is the first minister to engage in bilateral dialogue since external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit and meeting with Canadian foreign minister François-Philippe Champagne in December 2019.

The minister’s visit on Monday began with a celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s accession to the ICAO in Quebec.

He also participated in a roundtable discussion on the aviation industry organized by the Canada-India Business Council and interacted with executives from aircraft manufacturers Bombardier, Viking Air, DeHavilland Canada and Airbus Canada.

“Participated in an engaging roundtable discussion organized by the Canada-India Business Council, along with industry players from across the aviation spectrum. Spoke about the opportunities available in India, one of the fastest growing civil aviation markets globally,” he tweeted.

He also visited the Air India Memorial in Ottawa, dedicated to the victims of Air India flight 182 that was blown by Khalistani terrorists on June 23, 1985.

Scindia is slated to return to Montreal and visit the headquarters of Airbus Canada before concluding his visit on Wednesday.

