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Axis My India won't release exit poll results for West Bengal elections, says Pradeep Gupta

In an interview on Wednesday, Pradeep Gupta said that the voters were not responding to their survey.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 02:28 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Axis-My India exit poll projection for West Bengal is not coming out, according to the organisation’s founder Pradeep Gupta, who said that the voters were choosing to stay mum on who they voted for.

Pradeep Gupta(X/ Pradeep Gupta)

In an interview with NDTV on Wednesday, Gupta said that the voters were not responding to their survey.

"See, the method of Axis My India is talking to people face to face. And when we tried to talk after the first phase, about 60-70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no," Gupta told NDTV.

"No one is ready to talk to anyone in the context of elections. So, as long as our sample is not representative, on the basis of a 20-30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number. For that, we will try once again Thursday. Maybe now that the elections have been held, people will be more relaxed," he added.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Axis My India won't release exit poll results for West Bengal elections, says Pradeep Gupta
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