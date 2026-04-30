Axis My India won't release exit poll results for West Bengal elections, says Pradeep Gupta

The Axis-My India exit poll projection for West Bengal is not coming out, according to the organisation’s founder Pradeep Gupta, who said that the voters were choosing to stay mum on who they voted for.

Pradeep Gupta(X/ Pradeep Gupta)

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In an interview with NDTV on Wednesday, Gupta said that the voters were not responding to their survey.

"See, the method of Axis My India is talking to people face to face. And when we tried to talk after the first phase, about 60-70 per cent of the people had their lips sealed. They were not even ready to say yes or no," Gupta told NDTV.

"No one is ready to talk to anyone in the context of elections. So, as long as our sample is not representative, on the basis of a 20-30 per cent sample, we do not believe it is right to predict any number. For that, we will try once again Thursday. Maybe now that the elections have been held, people will be more relaxed," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Axis My India said Thursday afternoon that it won't release the projections, NDTV reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Axis My India said Thursday afternoon that it won't release the projections, NDTV reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Most of the prominent pollsters have released exit poll projections that show a divided picture of the likely outcome in West Bengal. Some surveys forecast a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while others suggest that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will retain power that they have held for 15 years in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Most of the prominent pollsters have released exit poll projections that show a divided picture of the likely outcome in West Bengal. Some surveys forecast a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while others suggest that the Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, will retain power that they have held for 15 years in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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