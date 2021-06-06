Ayodhya mosque to be named after 1857 revolutionary Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi

The proposed mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya will be named after the noted freedom fighter and revolutionary Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Faizabadi, Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) announced in a statement on Saturday. The entire project comprises a mosque, hospital, museum, research centre and community kitchen for the poor and will be dedicated to Faizabadi, who died in the 1857 revolt, the organisation said.

Faizabadi was also known as the 'lighthouse of Independence' for keeping Awadh free of British dominance for over two years after the revolt laid the foundation for future fights for independence.

IICF said that they dedicated the entire project to Faizabadi as "even 160 years after the first war of Independence, he is yet to get his due in the annals of Indian history".

During the 1857 mutiny, Faizabadi fought along with royalties like Nana Sahib and Khan Bahadur Khan. A year after the mutiny, he was killed by the king of Powayan Raja Jagannath Singh.

In a book, 'History of Indian Mutiny' , British officers George Bruce Malleson and Thomas Seaton repeatedly made mention of Faizabadi and spoke about his bravery and valour.

The Ayodhya mosque and the hospital project is being built on the five-acre land given to the Muslims after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid dispute case. The IICF trust constituted by Sunni Waqf Board had taken a decision not to name the mosque after Mughal emperor Babur.

Earlier this year, the trust submitted the building plan of the mosque to the Ayodhya Development Authority for approval. It is being built in the Dhannipur village of Ayodhya.

Under the project, a 300-bed super-speciality hospital, a community kitchen and a research centre will be built. The mosque will also have enough space to accommodate around 2,000 people at a time.

