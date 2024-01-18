Ayodhya Ram Temple: Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to gift ‘Onavillu’

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra representatives will receive 'Onavillu', a traditional ceremonial bow, from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Thursday, reported news agency ANI. Kerala's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple(File photo)

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The temple has references in epics and puranas. Srimad Bhagavatha says that Balarama visited this temple, bathed in Padmatheertham and made several offerings.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

What is 'Onavillu' ?

Onavillu is a ceremonial bow-shaped instrument with paintings and stories from puranas inscribed on it. Onavillus are mainly made in Karamana in Thiruvanthapuram, Kerala's capital city.

The name "Onavillu" is composed of two words- Onam(a festival in Kerala) and villu (bow). These ceremonial bows are presented to the temple during the festival of Onam, possibly the reason they came to be known as Onavillu. Devotees keep the ceremonial bows in the temple for three days during Onam and later take it home as they believe it brings prosperity.

ALSO READ| EPFO removes Aadhaar as valid proof for date of birth. Check valid documents

Meanwhile, the seven-day rituals of the ongoing Pran Pratishtha ceremony for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya began on January 16. The rituals will culminate with the installation of the Lord Ram Lalla idol on January 22. Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has created the Lord Ram Lalla idol which will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20pm and the ceremony is expected to conclude by 1pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest on the auspicious occasion. Hundreds of sages, VVIPs including actors, cricketers, industrialists, representatives from various countries have been invited for the grand event.

After the January 22 event, the Ram temple will be opened for worship by the devotees. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across the world are expected to visit the temple every day.