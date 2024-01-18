EPFO removes Aadhaar as valid proof for date of birth. Check valid documents

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will no longer accept Aadhaar card as a valid proof for date of birth. EPFO which comes under the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India, made the announcement through a circular (No: WSU/2024/1/UIDAI Matter/4090) on Tuesday. The decision has been made with the approval of the Central Provident Fund Commissioner (CPFC). The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) will no longer accept Aadhaar card as a valid proof for date of birth(File photo)

EPFO has followed a directive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). As per UIDAI’s directive (Circular No. 08 of 2023), Aadhaar was being considered as proof for date of birth by several beneficiaries. Aadhaar, while a unique identifier, was not recognized as proof of date of birth according to the Aadhaar Act, 2016. In its directive, UIDAI emphasized that Aadhaar was a proof of identity, not proof of birth.

In light of UIDAI’s directive, EPFO has removed Aadhaar from the list of acceptable documents for correcting date of birth. The circular noted that Aadhaar’s removal pertained to Table-B of Annexure-1 of the Joint Declaration SOP issued earlier.

Necessary modification in EPFO's application software will be made to align with the updated guidelines. Internal System Division (ISD) will make the necessary changes. EPFO has directed all its zonal and regional offices to ensure widespread implementation of the latest guidelines.

Notably, recent court judgments, including the one by the Bombay High Court, reinforced that Aadhaar could not be considered as proof of date of birth.

Here are the documents which are valid as proof of Date of Birth for EPFO

-Birth Certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths

-Marksheet issued by any recognised Government Board or University

-School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/ School Transfer Certificate (TC)/ SSC certificate containing Name and Date of Birth

-Certificate based on the service records

-PAN card

-Central/ State Pension Payment Order

-Domicile Certificate issued by the Government

-Medical certificate issued by Civil Surgeon after examining the member medically and supported with an affidavit on oath by the member duly authenticated by a competent court.