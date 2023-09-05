Ayodhya to get museum showcasing temples' architecture from across India

A museum of temples will be built in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya which will feature replicas of famous Hindu temples from across the country with primary focus on their architecture. The decision was taken at a meeting where a presentation on ongoing projects in Ayodhya was made before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The museum will focus on the architectural aspects of various temples from across the country

The Uttar Pradesh government has already started working out the blueprint of the proposed museum. Earlier, a presentation on the project was made before Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The museum will be built on a 10-acre land, however, the exact location for its construction has not be finalised yet, Ayodhya commissioner Gaurav Dayal told news agency PTI earlier.

He said the museum will have different galleries showcasing designs, construction of various temples. Several architectural features of temples across the country will also be presented through pictures and murals in the exhibition galleries. Light and sound show will also be held with narration prepared by the experts, he said.

“The main aim of this museum is to bring awareness of the Hindu dharma and its legacy, also the philosophy of religion, religious personalities, religious centres, and Hindu shrines will be displayed here," Nitish Kumar, Ayodhya district magistrate, quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Ram Janmabhoomi trust has shared pictures of the first floor of the Ram Temple which is currently under construction in Ayodhya.

