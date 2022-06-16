Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ayodhya visit is not political, says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray
india news

Ayodhya visit is not political, says Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

“My Ayodhya visit is purely religious. It has nothing to do with politics,” said Thackeray, parrying questions on the Gyanvapi mosque row and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.
Aditya Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByPawan Dixit

Maharashtra environment minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday arrived in Ayodhya and said his visit was not political in nature but “purely religious”.

“My Ayodhya visit is purely religious. It has nothing to do with politics,” said Thackeray, parrying questions on the Gyanvapi mosque row and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

His visit comes against the backdrop of a tussle between Shiv Sena and its former ally BJP over which party is committed to the principles of Hindutva.

“Ayodhya is the centre of faith in India. In 2018, we gave this slogan - first temple, then government. After Shiv Sena’s slogan, the way for the construction of the temple was cleared. Now, Ram temple is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court. We will pray to Lord Rama to give us the strength to serve the people better,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pawan Dixit

Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission...view detail

Topics
aditya thackeray ayodhya shiv sena
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP