Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ayurveda centres to be set up at military hospitals, cantonments
india news

Ayurveda centres to be set up at military hospitals, cantonments

In a statement on Wednesday, the defence ministry said this will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments
HT Image
Published on Apr 21, 2022 08:37 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

New Delhi: The defence and Ayush ministries have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonments and 12 Armed Forces Medical Services hospitals from May 1.

In a statement on Wednesday, the defence ministry said this will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including families of armed forces personnel.

The MoUs were signed during a three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

The Ayurveda Centres will be opened including in cantonments at Agra, Dalhousie, Jhansi, Jammu, Jalandhar as well as at facilities such as Base Hospital in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organisation’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. He said it is a recognition of India’s contribution and potential in this field. The centre seeks to blend ancient practices with modern science.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP