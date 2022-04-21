Ayurveda centres to be set up at military hospitals, cantonments

New Delhi: The defence and Ayush ministries have signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonments and 12 Armed Forces Medical Services hospitals from May 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement on Wednesday, the defence ministry said this will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of cantonments, including families of armed forces personnel.

The MoUs were signed during a three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

The Ayurveda Centres will be opened including in cantonments at Agra, Dalhousie, Jhansi, Jammu, Jalandhar as well as at facilities such as Base Hospital in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the World Health Organisation’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. He said it is a recognition of India’s contribution and potential in this field. The centre seeks to blend ancient practices with modern science.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}