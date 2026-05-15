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Ayush ministry inks MoU with Digital India BHASHINI Division to strengthen multilingual services

Ayush ministry inks MoU with Digital India BHASHINI Division to strengthen multilingual services

Updated on: May 15, 2026 12:38 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An MoU was signed on Thursday between the Ayush ministry and the Digital India BHASHINI Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to enable faster transcription and translation of Ayush knowledge systems into multiple Indian languages through advanced AI-powered language technology.

Ayush ministry inks MoU with Digital India BHASHINI Division to strengthen multilingual services

Under the initiative titled "BHASHINI Rajyam - A BHASHINI Sahayogi Programme," the partnership aims to integrate the BHASHINI Platform, India's national language digital public infrastructure, across various digital platforms and services of the Ayush ministry, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Ayush, through the Ayush Grid initiative, is working across healthcare, capacity building, research, drug administration, and related sectors. Several portals, applications, and AI-enabled solutions developed under Ayush Grid are proposed to be made available in all 22 scheduled languages recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure wider accessibility and outreach.

This collaboration will integrate digital India BHASHINI's technologies across Ayush digital solutions, including Ayush Grid portals, applications, and AI tools, to strengthen multilingual accessibility and expand digital outreach across the country, the statement said.

Stressing the transformative potential of multilingual AI technologies in improving healthcare accessibility at the grassroots level, Dr Kavita Jain, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said the ministry has consistently focused on leveraging digital technologies to improve accessibility and service delivery.

This collaboration represents an important step towards more inclusive and citizen-centric digital healthcare ecosystems, she said.

Nag said, "Language-inclusive AI systems are critical for ensuring equitable access to digital public services. Through this collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to build multilingual and voice-enabled healthcare ecosystems capable of supporting citizens in their preferred languages while strengthening India's larger Digital Public Infrastructure vision."

Ayush Grid OSD, Naman Goyal, said that the Yoga Portal and the Ayush Grid master portal, MAISP, had already integrated a version of the BHASHINI plugin and received encouraging feedback from users across the country in their local languages.

He added that following the signing of the MoU, all portals under the Ayush Grid ecosystem would be onboarded onto BHASHINI, enabling Ayush services to reach people across all regions of the country by transcending language barriers.

Discussions also explored opportunities to leverage the NAMASTE Portal, India's digital repository for standardised Ayush terminologies, for glossary-building and future multilingual AI model development for the healthcare sector.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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