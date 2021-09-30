Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Ayush ministry to launch ‘Bal Raksha Kit’ to boost immunity among children
india news

Ayush ministry to launch ‘Bal Raksha Kit’ to boost immunity among children

Ayush ministry will launch the immunity boosting ‘Bal Raksha Kit’ for children up to the age of 16 who are not eligible for the available coronavirus vaccines.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:21 PM IST
The ‘Bal Raksha Kit’has been prepared as children often find it difficult to take in decoctions (kadha) and pills due to its bitter taste.(Shutterstock representative pic)

With an impending third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) around the corner, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Centre's Ayush ministry, has developed an immunity boosting 'Bal Raksha Kit' to protect the children up to the age of 16 from the viral infection till the time a vaccine is available. As many as 10,000 kits will be distributed free-of-cost on National Ayurveda Day on November 2.

The kit aims to help amplify the immunity of children to help them fight SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection and keep them healthy, the officials of the ministry said.

“Since there is no Covid-19 vaccine available for children in India yet, the Bal Suraksha Kit is a significant development keeping in mind the health of children,” they said.

Listing the ingredients of the ‘Bal Raksha Kit’, the ministry said it comprises of a syrup made of basil, giloy, cinnamon, liquorice and dry grapes, which have amazing medicinal qualities, apart from Annu oil, Sitopaladi and Chyawanprash whose regular consumption increases the immunity level among the children.

AIIA director Dr Tanuja Nesari told news agency PTI that children often find it difficult to take in decoctions (kadha) and pills due to its bitter taste. This syrup, she said, "has been prepared in which some other medicines have also been mixed to prevent cold and cough."

RELATED STORIES

It has been made under the strict guidelines of the ministry of Ayush and manufactured in Uttarakhand by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL).

"Along with the kit, Suvarnaprashan (Swarna Prashan) will be given to 5,000 children on that day. We have already contacted the schools of Delhi for the purpose,” Dr Nesari said. Swarna Prashana helps in improving the overall health of children, she added.

Apart from the ‘Bal Raksha Kit', AIIA has previously been known for preparing 'Swasthya Raksha Kit', 'Arogya Raksha Kit' and 'Ayu Raksha Kit'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayush ministry coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi lays foundation stone for 4 medical colleges in Rajasthan, says more in pipeline

Monsoon likely to begin withdrawal from some parts of NW India from Oct 6: IMD

PM Modi praises Kiren Rijiju in a tweet. But for a different reason

Navjot Sidhu-Charanjit Channi meeting. Here's why it is significant
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP