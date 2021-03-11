Home / India News / 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav': PM to flag off padyatra from Sabarmati Ashram
"The event will witness the inauguration of the curtain-raiser activities planned under the theme India@75 like a film, website, song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator," the statement added.
The padyatra to be flagged off by the Prime Minister will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari(HT File photo )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the curtain-raiser activities of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' planned to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. He will also flag off the freedom march or 'padyatra' from Sabarmati Ashram.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, the Prime Minister will also launch various other cultural and digital initiatives for the India@75 celebrations and will also address the gathering at Sabarmati Ashram.

"The curtain raiser activities are beginning from March 21, 75 weeks prior to August 15, 2022," the PMO statement said.

The padyatra to be flagged off by the Prime Minister will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles that will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days.

The padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Prahalad Singh Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra.

State and UT governments are also organising programs all over the country on Friday. In addition to these programs, the Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

