‘Azadi’ slogans raised in Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid, furore erupts

A controversy erupted on Friday in Srinagar after protests broke out at the city’s Jamia Masjid, with some men allegedly shouting “azadi” slogans. This was the first congregational prayer held in the grand mosque in the month of Ramzan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jamia Masjid was opened for prayers only last month, after remaining shut for almost two years due to Covid-19.

After the Friday prayers ended, a group of young men raised the slogans inside the mosque, said people aware of the matter. The protests later ended and people dispersed.

Jamia Masjid is one of the biggest mosques in Kashmir and has been central to many important developments throughout the history of the Valley. Hurriyat leader and chief priest of the mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, used to deliver the weekly sermons here but he has been under house arrest since August 5, 2019 when special status of Jammu & Kashmir was revoked.

The controversy comes at a time the Valley is witnessing a string of attacks on security personnel and migrant workers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}