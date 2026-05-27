...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

B Tech paper at apj varsity leaks; retest on June 5

AKTU canceled a B Tech exam after a paper leak linked to a Noida center. A retest is set for June 5 as police investigate the breach.

Published on: May 27, 2026 06:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Noida: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, on Tuesday cancelled a B Tech sixth-semester examination over allegations of paper leak, officials said, adding that a police investigation has traced the leak to an examination centre in Noida.

B Tech paper at apj varsity leaks; retest on June 5

The paper was conducted on May 21.

The university, which set up an inquiry committee on May 22, is also conducting a separate probe into the alleged paper leak during the exam which was held across 131 examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The University, meanwhile, has announced a retest on June 5, the officials added.

While AKTU officials have not identified the Noida-based college linked to the breach, police officers said referring to the complaint regarding the test conducted at the JSS Academy of Technical Education, Sector 62, Noida.

HT tried to contact the institute on its official phone number but there was no response.

“It was a case of paper leak, which is why the centre decided to register a complaint with the cyber cell of the Noida police, and we have launched the investigation,” Vivek Ranjan Rai, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), cybercrime told HT.

“All examination centres are sent login credentials along with exam papers. We have strict security measures that also include recording the IP address of whoever uses the login credentials,” he said.

University officials, meanwhile, said that additional security measures have now been put into place to prevent a recurrence.

 
noida paper leak
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / B Tech paper at apj varsity leaks; retest on June 5
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.