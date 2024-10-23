Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police arrests Haryana resident, 11 held so far

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested another accused named Amit Hisamsing Kumar in connection with the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Baba Siddique.(file)

Kumar, 29, is a resident of Nathwan Patti in Haryana's Kaithal. With his arrest, the total number of accused in custody in connection with the case has reached 11.

On Sunday, the Mumbai Police arrested a scrap dealer, Bhagwat Singh Om Singh, in Navi Mumbai in connection with the murder case. Singh, a native of Rajasthan's Udaipur, had allegedly provided a weapon to the men who shot dead the NCP leader on October 12.

Baba Siddique was murdered by three attackers outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office. The police have arrested two shooters -- Gurmail Baljit Singh (23) and Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap (19).

The main shooter, Shivkumar Gautam, and two other persons involved in the murder conspiracy are absconding.

Crime branch teams have intensified their search for the absconding accused, particularly Gautam, who is said to be the main shooter.

The hitmen in the high-profile murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique had received shooting practice in Karjat, not far from Mumbai, in the month of August. according to the police.

The police has also revealed that the five suspects arrested in the case had initially demanded ₹50 lakh for the assassination but later backed out due to disagreements over the payment and the influence of the Nationalist Congress Party leader. However, they still provided logistical and other support to those involved in carrying out the killing.

The arrested individuals were identified as Nitin Gautam Sapre (32), Sambhaji Kisan Pardhi (44), Pradeep Dattu Thombre (37), Chetan Dilip Pardhi (27), and Ram Fulchand Kanoujia (43). Sapre is from Dombivli, while Pardhi, Thombre, and Pardhi are from Ambernath in Thane district, and Kanoujia is a resident of Panvel in Raigad, according to police.