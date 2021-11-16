Babasaheb Purandare: Shivaji’s Bard leaves behind rich cultural legacy

Balwant Moreshwar alias Babasaheb Purandare passed away at a private hospital in Pune early on Monday due to a brief illness, the hospital said in a statement.

Purandare (99), popularly called ‘Shiv Shahir’ (Shivaji’s Bard) for his work on 17th century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji was diagnosed with pneumonia, for which he was undergoing treatment, according to doctors at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Purandare left a major void in the world of history and culture.

“I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered,” Modi said. Home minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and others also extended their condolences on the demise of Purandare.

Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare’s wildly popular two-part, magnum opus on Shivaji in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades.

Amid accolades, he also has had his fair share of controversies for his political standing, and portrayal of Shivaji.

According to a political commentator from Mumbai Surendra Jondhale, Purandare painted Shivaji’s image in such a way that helped pro-Hindutva outfits to enhance their politics. “He (Purandare) projected Shivaji as a guardian of Brahmins. It was due to the same reasons that Maratha outfits were angered and started targeting him,” he said.

