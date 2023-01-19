Babita Phogat meets protesting wrestlers in Delhi with 'message' from Centre

Several wrestlers, including top players Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, sat on a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for the second day on Thursday against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment.

Triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh, one of India's most decorated women wrestlers, has accused her federation chief and several coaches of sexually harassing multiple athletes. Vinesh made the allegations at a public protest on Wednesday, backed by several other top wrestlers, male and female.

Champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also arrived at the protest site with a message from the government, Punia said.

“Babita Phogat has come from the government's side for mediation. We will speak with her and then give more details,” Punia said addressing the media on Thursday.

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vignesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others protest at Jantar Mantar. (RajkRaj/HT photo)

“If we can fight for our country, then we can also fight for our rights,” Bajrang Punia added.

Phogat said she assured the wrestlers that the government is with them.

“I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today,” Phogat said.

Babita, a deputy director in the Haryana sports and youth affairs department and a former wrestler, had earlier tweeted, “I stand with all my fellow players in this matter of wrestling. I assure all of you that I will work to raise this issue with the government at every level, and the future will be decided the way players feel right.”

Brij Bhushan, who is also an MP for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and trainers were culpable, Vinesh Phogat told reporters.

Vinesh, also accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing girls and calling her a “khota sikka” after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

On the sidelines of a sit-in protest against the WFI, Vinesh said, “Coaches are harassing women and some coaches, who are favourites of the Federation, misbehave with women coaches as well. They sexually harass girls. The WFI president has sexually harassed many girls.”

The protesting wrestlers further accused the WFI of interfering with their personal lives and exploiting them. "When we went to the Olympics, we did not have physio or a coach. After we started raising our voices, we were threatened," added a wrestler told news agency ANI.

Brij Bhushan, however, denied the allegations and said if such a thing has happened, he will hang himself. “There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, I will hang myself,” said the president during a press conference.

