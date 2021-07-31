'Alvida': Babul Supriyo announces retirement from politics on Facebook, says his absence 'won't matter' for BJP

Former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who has recently been dropped from the Union cabinet after his defeat in the West Bengal Assembly election, on Saturday announced that he will be quitting politics as he needs some time. In a long Facebook post, the singer-turned-politician wrote social work can be done even without being associated with politics. " He explained that losing the ministry has played some role in his decision.

"Have listened to what my father, wife, daughter and a few close friends had to say. After listening to everything, I am saying that I am not going to any other party. I am confirming that I am not joining the Congress, not the CPM. Neither they have called me, nor I am going. I am a one-team player. Have always supported Mohun Bagan.. have done only party BJP West Bengal.. That's it!" the former minister wrote.

Babul's political career received two major blows in the recent days after he lost in the West Bengal Assembly election followed by the loss of Cabinet berth.

In his post, he has elaborately answered the reason behind his decision and said that the loss of ministry is certainly responsible for the decision. "I don't want to play unfair, So it will be better if I clarify this. It will also give me some peace," Babul wrote,

"There was a difference between 2014 and 2019. In 214, I was alone in Bengal BJP (with due respect to GJM's Ahluwaliaji), But today there are many new and bright leaders in the party. Some of them are young, some of them are veterans. Needless to say, under their guidance the party will go far in Bengal. I have no qualms to admit that today one individual does not matter a lot in the party and it is quite clear. And I think admitting this would be the right decision," his Facebook post written in Bengal read.