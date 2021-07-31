Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Alvida': Babul Supriyo announces retirement from politics on Facebook, says his absence 'won't matter' for BJP
india news

'Alvida': Babul Supriyo announces retirement from politics on Facebook, says his absence 'won't matter' for BJP

BJP MP Babul Supriyo wrote a long Facebook post on Saturday announcing his self-exile from politics. He is a one-team player, he wrote and is not joining any other party, the singer-turned-politician wrote.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Babul Supriyo On Saturday announced that he will be quitting the BJP but not to join any other party. He said he will be quitting politics. (PTI)

Former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who has recently been dropped from the Union cabinet after his defeat in the West Bengal Assembly election, on Saturday announced that he will be quitting politics as he needs some time. In a long Facebook post, the singer-turned-politician wrote social work can be done even without being associated with politics. " He explained that losing the ministry has played some role in his decision.

"Have listened to what my father, wife, daughter and a few close friends had to say. After listening to everything, I am saying that I am not going to any other party. I am confirming that I am not joining the Congress, not the CPM. Neither they have called me, nor I am going. I am a one-team player. Have always supported Mohun Bagan.. have done only party BJP West Bengal.. That's it!" the former minister wrote.

'Without a spot of corruption': Babul Supriyo says he is sad but he was 'not asked to quit'

Babul's political career received two major blows in the recent days after he lost in the West Bengal Assembly election followed by the loss of Cabinet berth.

In his post, he has elaborately answered the reason behind his decision and said that the loss of ministry is certainly responsible for the decision. "I don't want to play unfair, So it will be better if I clarify this. It will also give me some peace," Babul wrote,

"There was a difference between 2014 and 2019. In 214, I was alone in Bengal BJP (with due respect to GJM's Ahluwaliaji), But today there are many new and bright leaders in the party. Some of them are young, some of them are veterans. Needless to say, under their guidance the party will go far in Bengal. I have no qualms to admit that today one individual does not matter a lot in the party and it is quite clear. And I think admitting this would be the right decision," his Facebook post written in Bengal read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babul supriyo bjp
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP