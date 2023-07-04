Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Baby Devi sworn in as minister in Jharkhand cabinet

Baby Devi sworn in as minister in Jharkhand cabinet

ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Jul 04, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Baby Devi is the second JMM leader in the incumbent UPA governme, to become a minister before being elected to the assembly.

Baby Devi, the wife of former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto, was on Monday sworn-in as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led government.

Former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto’s wife, Baby Devi takes oath as in minister in Hemant Soren-led UPA government. (ANI)

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered her the oath of office. Devi’s husband Mahto, a four-time JMM legislator from Dumri, passed away following prolonged illness in April. The by-election to the Dumri assembly seat is yet to be announced.

Devi is the second JMM leader to become a minister in the Soren-led cabinet before being elected to the assembly. “Many congratulations to Baby Devi ji, the companion of late Jagarnath Mahto ji’s struggle and public service, on taking oath as a minister...,” Soren tweeted.

