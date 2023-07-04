Home / India News / Baby Devi sworn in as minister in Jharkhand cabinet

Baby Devi sworn in as minister in Jharkhand cabinet

ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
Jul 04, 2023 12:08 AM IST

Baby Devi is the second JMM leader in the incumbent UPA governme, to become a minister before being elected to the assembly.

Baby Devi, the wife of former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto, was on Monday sworn-in as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led government.

Former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto’s wife, Baby Devi takes oath as in minister in Hemant Soren-led UPA government. (ANI)
Former Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto’s wife, Baby Devi takes oath as in minister in Hemant Soren-led UPA government. (ANI)

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered her the oath of office. Devi’s husband Mahto, a four-time JMM legislator from Dumri, passed away following prolonged illness in April. The by-election to the Dumri assembly seat is yet to be announced.

Devi is the second JMM leader to become a minister in the Soren-led cabinet before being elected to the assembly. “Many congratulations to Baby Devi ji, the companion of late Jagarnath Mahto ji’s struggle and public service, on taking oath as a minister...,” Soren tweeted.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out