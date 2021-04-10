Home / India News / Back home on leave, Army jawan shot dead by terrorists
india news

Back home on leave, Army jawan shot dead by terrorists

Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a Territorial Army soldier from Jablipora in Bijbehara was shot at his residence when he was back home on leave, an army spokesperson said.
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Saleem is survived by wife, a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.(Sourced)

An army jawan was shot dead by two terrorists at Bijbhera town in south Kashmir, army officials familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Mohammad Saleem Akhoon, a Territorial Army soldier from Jablipora in Bijbehara was shot at his residence when he was back home on leave, an army spokesperson said.

“The soldier was attacked by two terrorists suspected to be from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), at his house. The soldier was rushed to sub-district hospital Bijbehara from where he was referred to Government Medical College, Srinagar, however he was declared brought in dead at GMC. He had sustained severe head injury,” the spokesperson added.

Soon after the attack searches were carried in the area. Saleem is survived by wife, a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP