Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that “bada bhai” (elder brother) will be the chief minister candidate for the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which will jointly contest the Punjab assembly elections next year.
“The bada bhai (elder brother) becomes the chief minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the chief minister. Naturally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will play the role of the elder brother,” Shah said at a joint press conference with Badal and BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi.
BJP-SAD alliance a symbol of Hindu-Sikh brotherhood: Shah
Speaking at the press conference, Shah called the coalition between BJP and the Akali Dal a “symbol of Hindu-Sikh bhaichara (brotherhood)”.{{/usCountry}}
Speaking at the press conference, Shah called the coalition between BJP and the Akali Dal a “symbol of Hindu-Sikh bhaichara (brotherhood)”.{{/usCountry}}
He also expressed happiness over “the NDA's oldest ally returning to the alliance once again today". Shah added that the Akali Dal will now “work in politics as an officially recognised ally of the NDA.”
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At the joint press conference, BJP chief Nitin Nabin said the two parties would work together to turn Punjab into a developed state.
Badal described the tie-up as an emotional bond rather than a political arrangement.
Shah said the two parties would soon prepare a detailed manifesto for the elections. He added that tackling drug abuse in Punjab, supporting farmers and strengthening Hindu-Sikh unity would be among their main priorities.
BJP, Akali Dal revive alliance six years after split
The two parties fought the 2022 assembly elections independently. The SAD won three seats, while the BJP secured two in the 117-member assembly.
The alliance fell apart in September 2020 after the Akali Dal withdrew from the NDA. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal also resigned from the Union cabinet in opposition to the Centre's three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.
The SAD is one of BJP's oldest allies. The two parties came together in 1996 after party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal extended support to the BJP following the general elections that year. They formally announced their alliance ahead of the 1997 Punjab assembly elections.
The parties had also held talks on joining hands ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but the discussions collapsed over disagreements on the proposed terms of the alliance.
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