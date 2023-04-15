Baghel targets Modi govt over Satyapal Malik's claims on Pulwama attack

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said the BJP-led Central government must respond to claims made by former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik on the 2019 Pulwama incident in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Former J&K governor Satyapal Malik (PTI Photo)

Asked about Malik’s reported revelations, Baghel told reporters here, “Allegations have been levelled against Bharatiya Janata Party and Centre. The matter is linked to the security of the nation and martyrdom of jawans. If the then governor has made such statements and accusations, then the Centre must reply to it.”

In a media interview, Malik, who was the governor of J&K during the Pulwama terror attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for an aircraft ahead of the incident but the request was denied by the Union Home Ministry.

Malik also claimed that he was instructed to remain silent on the issue. On February 14, 2019, terrorists targeted a CRPF convoy at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which 40 jawans were killed and several others injured.