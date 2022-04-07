Baghel to inaugurate renovated Shivrinarayan temple on April 10

Under the state government’s Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit project, Chhattisgarh chief minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel will inaugurate the renovated Shivrinarayan temple on April 10, an official privy to the development said on Wednesday.

The state government will also be organising a three-day inaugural event, from April 8, at the temple, which falls in the state’s Janjgir-Champa district.

The CM had launched the first phase of the tourism project in December 2021 in Chandkhuri, birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and unveiled a 51 feet-tall statue of Lord Ram. The renovation and beautification work at Chandkhuri is being done at a cost of ₹15.45 crore.

As per the legend, Ram Van Gaman is the path of Lord Ram to exile. The path runs from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, then from Madhya Pradesh to Dandakaranya jungles in Chhattisgarh. The tourism circuit is being developed from Harchouka in Sitamarhi, Koriya district, till Ramaram in Bastar’s Sukma district (in Dandakaryan jungles).

Under the first phase of project, nine sites have been selected where renovation and beautification of the temples will be done by the state government. The sites are Sitamarhi-Harchaika (Koriya), Ramgarh (Ambikapur), Shivrinarayan (Janjgir-Champa), Turturiya (Baloda Bazar), Chandkhuri (Raipur), Rajim (Gariaband), Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram (Dhamtari), Jagdalpur (Bastar) and Ramaram (Sukma).

Of the selected places, Shivrinarayan has a historical and cultural significance, an official privy to the developments said.

“The town of Shivrinarayan has historical significance and is also mentioned in Puranas. During his exile, Lord Ram accompanied by his brother Laxman and wife Sita, had travelled and lived in many regions of Chhattisgarh. Shivrinarayan was one of the places where they visited and were welcomed by Lord Ram’s devotee Shabri. The Shivrinarayan temple has been renovated in memory of this sacred meeting,” read the press released by the state government.

Apart from a temple dedicated to Mata Shabri, Shivrinarayan is home to other temples like Jagannath temple, Lakhaneshwar temple, and Nar Narayan temple, the release added.