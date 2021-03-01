Home / India News / Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint
india news

The Andheri metropolitan magistrate's court issued a summons to Kangana Ranaut on February 1, directing her to appear before it on March 1.
PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:36 PM IST
HC has posted the hearing of Kangana Ranaut’s petition for March 22. (PTI)

A Mumbai court on Monday issued a bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut after she failed to appear before it in connection with a defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

However, Ranaut failed to appear on Monday following which the court issued a bailable warrant against her.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 22.

Last month, the police submitted a report saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

Akhtar had filed the complaint against Ranaut for allegedly making baseless and false statements against him which, according to him, damaged his reputation.

Topics
kangana ranaut javed akhtar
