Ashram 3 sets vandalised, Bajrang Dal activists throw ink on Prakash Jha

Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday threw ink on filmmaker Prakash Jha and vandalised the set of his upcoming web series, Ashram 3, in Old Jail in Bhopal on Sunday, police said. Four people were arrested in connection with the case, they added.

The workers belonging to the right wing organisation vandalised cars and a vanity van as they went on a rampage and also thrashed a few crew members after chasing them, police said. The accused alleged that series contained obscene scenes and hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

When Jha tried to pacify the protesters, some of them threw ink on him.

Sai Krishna Thota, superintendent of police, Bhopal South, said the workers objected to the name of the web series when it’s shooting was underway. “Bajrang Dal activists objected that this web series may hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it contains obscene scenes,” he said.

While no case was registered till the time of going to press, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Irshad Wali said four people were arrested as a preventive action under section 151 of CrPC.

“We are identifying those involved in the incident,” he said.

Actor Bobby Deol was present in the vanity van but was not injured in the incident.

“We have been warning them to change the name of the web series because Ashram is a very pious place and Ashram is where people used to get education in the ancient time...,” Bajrang Dal regional head Sushil Sudole said,

“We met Jha and Bobby Deol and they assured us of changing the name of the series,” he added.