Bajrang Dal, VHP welcome Ghulam Nabi's remark on Indian Muslims: 'Favourable indication'

Hindu right-wing outfits like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have welcomed DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement that the majority of Indian Muslims have converted from Hinduism.

Bajrang Dal national convener Neeraj Douneriya said that Azad's statement is a favourable indication and in line with the stance of Hindutva outfits.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement is a favourable indication as even Bajrang Dal, since a long time, has said that the Muslims and Christians in the country have converted from Hinduism,” Douneriya told PTI.

Vinayakrao Deshpande, central organisation general secretary, VHP, said, “I welcome Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement in which he said that the Hindu religion is older than Islam, and that Kashmiri Muslims were Hindus.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said a majority of Indian Muslims have converted from Hinduism and an example of this can be found in the Kashmir Valley.

"Some BJP leader said some (Muslims) have come from outside and some have not. Nobody has come from outside or inside. Islam came to existence just 1,500 years ago. Hindu religion is very old. Around 10-20 of them (Muslims) must have come from outside, some were there in the Mughal army," the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief told a gathering in Doda district.

"All other Muslims converted from Hinduism in India. An example of this can be found in Kashmir. Who were the Muslims in Kashmir 600 years ago? All were Kashmiri Pandits. They converted to Islam. All are born into this religion," he added.

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta agreed with Azad's remarks and said the people used to practise Hinduism before "invaders" brought in other religions.

"The timeline given by Azad about the inception of Islam in India is true," said Gupta, a former deputy chief minister.

Taking a dig at Azad's remark, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said, “I don’t know how far back he went (in time) and what knowledge he has about his ancestors. I would advise him to go way back and maybe he will find some apes there in the ancestors.”

