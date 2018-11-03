Ban orders, tight security: Kerala preps for Sabarimala reopening on Nov 5

The Kerala police are not taking any chances as Sabarimala temple is set to open for a day’s pooja on November 5. Prohibitory orders will be issued at Pamba and other areas near the Lord Ayyappa’s shrine from Saturday night to Tuesday to prevent any untoward incidents.

Heavy security cover is being deployed in the wake of the recent violent protests against the entry of women in the 10-50 age following a Supreme Court order.

Prohibitory orders would be clamped at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilakkal and Illuvangal, according to police sources.

The shrine had been opened for five days from October 17 for monthly poojas but it witnessed protests by devotees and other outfits as at least a dozen young women made vain attempts to offer prayers amidst police protection.

Some 543 cases have been registered in connection with the violent protests and 3,701 people arrested till Thursday, according to police.

On Friday, BJP observed a bandh in Pathanamthitta after the body of a missing Ayyappa devotee was recovered. While the post-mortem revealed that the man, Sivadasan (60), had died of injuries in one of his legs, the party alleged that he had died in police action against protesting devotees at Nilakkal.

An office of the caste-based outfit Nair Service Society (NSS), which is opposing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, was vandalised in Nemom near Thiruvananthapuram early on Friday, police said.

Following verbal and digital attack against certain police officers, the Indian Police Service (IPS) Association of Kerala passed a resolution, saying an attempt has been made to “vilify” and “intimidate” police officers who carried out their duties during the recent violent protests.

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 09:33 IST