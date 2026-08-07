Banbasa station in Uttarakhand to get Achhnera-Tanakpur Express halt after rail ministry nod

The Union Railways Ministry has approved a regular halt for the Achhnera-Tanakpur Express at Banbasa railway station in Uttarakhand, following a request by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.
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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Chief Minister of the decision through an official communication, the statement said. The approval covers Train Nos. 15093/15094 Achhnera-Tanakpur Express.
Decision follows recommendation by Chief Minister
According to the state government, the Chief Minister had recommended that the train be given a scheduled stop at Banbasa station to improve connectivity for residents of the region.
The Railways Ministry accepted the proposal, citing public convenience, and approved the regular halt at the station.
The statement did not specify when the new stoppage would come into effect or whether revised timetables had been issued.
State says move will benefit border region
Responding to the decision, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the request.
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The Chief Minister said the additional halt would benefit residents of the border region, traders, students, families of defence personnel and pilgrims by improving access to rail transport.
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The Chief Minister said the additional halt would benefit residents of the border region, traders, students, families of defence personnel and pilgrims by improving access to rail transport.
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According to the state government, the stoppage is also expected to strengthen rail connectivity in the Kumaon region and make travel more convenient for local passengers.
Banbasa, located in Champawat district near the India-Nepal border, serves as an important transit point for travellers heading to parts of Kumaon and neighbouring areas. The government said the new halt is expected to improve connectivity for people who currently depend on nearby stations for boarding the train.
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.