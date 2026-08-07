Banbasa station in Uttarakhand to get Achhnera-Tanakpur Express halt after rail ministry nod

The Union Railways Ministry has approved a regular halt for the Achhnera-Tanakpur Express at Banbasa railway station in Uttarakhand, following a request by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

This strategic stop aims to streamline travel in the Kumaon region, benefiting diverse communities in the border area.

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Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Chief Minister of the decision through an official communication, the statement said. The approval covers Train Nos. 15093/15094 Achhnera-Tanakpur Express.

Decision follows recommendation by Chief Minister

According to the state government, the Chief Minister had recommended that the train be given a scheduled stop at Banbasa station to improve connectivity for residents of the region.

The Railways Ministry accepted the proposal, citing public convenience, and approved the regular halt at the station.

The statement did not specify when the new stoppage would come into effect or whether revised timetables had been issued.

State says move will benefit border region

Responding to the decision, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the request.

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister said the additional halt would benefit residents of the border region, traders, students, families of defence personnel and pilgrims by improving access to rail transport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister said the additional halt would benefit residents of the border region, traders, students, families of defence personnel and pilgrims by improving access to rail transport. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the state government, the stoppage is also expected to strengthen rail connectivity in the Kumaon region and make travel more convenient for local passengers.

Banbasa, located in Champawat district near the India-Nepal border, serves as an important transit point for travellers heading to parts of Kumaon and neighbouring areas. The government said the new halt is expected to improve connectivity for people who currently depend on nearby stations for boarding the train.