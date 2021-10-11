Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Bandipora killing: Police unearth conspiracy, arrest 4 terror associates
india news

Bandipora killing: Police unearth conspiracy, arrest 4 terror associates

The Lashkar-e-Taiba module that was active in Shahgund village in Bandipora had planned the attack by carrying out reconnaissance of Mohammad Shafi Dar and surveilling him. All his movements were closely watched, the spokesman said.
Mohammad Shafi Lone was killed in Bandipora on October 5.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a president of a taxi drivers' union in Bandipora on October 5.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Dar alias Sahb Khoucha, according to the police.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Mohammad Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, was killed at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

The module that was active in Shahgund of Hajin area had planned the attack by carrying out reconnaissance of the target and surveilling him. All his movements were closely watched, the spokesman said.

The police said that the day Lone was killed, he was called by one of the overground workers (OGWs) who was known to him for a meeting at Gundboon. There, other members of the module had laid an ambush. Once Lone reached the spot, he was swiftly assassinated, said the police.

RELATED STORIES

A special team of Bandipora Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted and four OGWs arrested.

An FIR was registered under sections 304, 34, 124-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7/27 of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bandipora jammu and kashmir police
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PLA rejects Indian proposals to cool LAC tensions, no breakthrough in talks

Mixed response to Maharashtra bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Monsoon likely to withdraw from some parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, Bengal

20 thermal power stations shut, Centre says no coal scarcity: 10 points
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP