Bandipora killing: Police unearth conspiracy, arrest 4 terror associates

The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (TRF) module and arrested four terror associates involved in the conspiracy behind the killing of a president of a taxi drivers' union in Bandipora on October 5.

The arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Tariq Ahmad Dar alias Tariq Khoucha, Mohammad Shafi Dar, Mudasir Hassan Lone and Bilal Dar alias Sahb Khoucha, according to the police.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said that Mohammad Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai, was killed at the behest and instruction of LeT (TRF) handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

The module that was active in Shahgund of Hajin area had planned the attack by carrying out reconnaissance of the target and surveilling him. All his movements were closely watched, the spokesman said.

The police said that the day Lone was killed, he was called by one of the overground workers (OGWs) who was known to him for a meeting at Gundboon. There, other members of the module had laid an ambush. Once Lone reached the spot, he was swiftly assassinated, said the police.

A special team of Bandipora Police was entrusted with the investigation of the case and after thorough human and technical corroboration, the module was busted and four OGWs arrested.

An FIR was registered under sections 304, 34, 124-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 7/27 of the Arms Act.