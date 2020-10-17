e-paper
Home / India News / Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for ‘offensive’ tweets

Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for ‘offensive’ tweets

‘Cognizable offence has been committed by the accused’, metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order against Kangana and Rangoli.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The complaint was filed by a fitness trainer who found Kangana’s tweets divisive and sought an investigation into the real motives behind these tweets.
The complaint was filed by a fitness trainer who found Kangana’s tweets divisive and sought an investigation into the real motives behind these tweets.(PTI)
         

A magistrate court in Bandra has ordered an FIR to be registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, based on a complaint that accused the duo of “trying to create hatred and communal tension” through their tweets. The complaint was filed by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed.

“On prima facie perusal of complaint and submissions… I found the cognizable offence has been committed by the accused. Total allegations are based upon comment on electronic media — Twitter and interviews. The accused used social media like Twitter. The thorough investigation is necessary by the expert… search and seizure is necessary in this case,” metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Khule said in his order.

In his complaint, Sayyed appealed to book the sisters under Sections 153A, 295A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Sayyed also specified the tweets that he found inciting where Kangana compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The complainant, who claimed to have worked with eminent film directors, said the real motive behind these tweets should be investigated.

The court order comes at a time Kangana is engaged in a battle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which razed a portion of her Mumbai office alleging that it was illegally constructed.

