Bangalore student raises ‘Pak Zindabad’ slogan at Owaisi’s rally, he rebukes her

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:08 IST

A Bengaluru student raised Pakistan Zindabad slogans at an AIMIM function where party chief Asaduddin Owaisi was present on Thursday before she was stopped forcefully and handed over to the police. Bengaluru police had slapped a sedition case against the woman said a news agency.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi washed his hands off the incident and said the student was not associated with the party.

A commotion broke out at the function when the girl — Amulya Leona —stepped on the stage and started shouting slogans like ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

She said she wanted to differentiate between the two slogans but was not allowed to continue by the organisers and cops who snatched her mic away before taking her off stage.

In a video clip of the incident put out by news agency ANI, Owaisi was himself seen arguing with the girl while one of the organizers on the stage tried to take her mic away. Old Hyderabad MP was later seen in discussion with cops who had arrived on the stage by then. He later condemned the incident.

“I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us,” ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

He added that “Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega,” meaning, “Long live India has always been our slogan and will remain so”.

The girl was taken to the Upparpet police station in the city and police was investigating the matter at the time of reporting of the incident. She will be produced before a court after her interrogation.

The incident came on a day when Owaisi’s party drew flak over party’s Mumbai leader Waris Pathan’s alleged statement that 15 crore Muslims can outgun 100 crore Hindus.

He purportedly made the comments during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally at Kalaburagi in North Karnataka four days ago on February 16.

“Now time has come, we are told that we have sent our mothers and sisters in the front and were sitting covered in blanket...only our lionesses have come out and you are already sweating, understand what will happen if we come together. (We may be) 15 crore, but are heavy on 100 (crore), remember it,” he is purportedly heard saying in a video says PTI.

Pathan is believed to be referring to the allegations that anti-CAA protestors at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were using women and children to meet their ends.

The BJP’s Karnataka unit hit out at Pathan and said such threats do not work in new India.