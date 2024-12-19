Bangladesh administration responsible for protecting minority communities: Minister

India on Thursday expressed concern at incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and said the interim government in Dhaka has the primary responsibility of protecting their life and liberty. Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at the Parliament House on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh made the comments in Rajya Sabha less than a fortnight after foreign secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh and conveyed India’s concerns on the issue to members of the caretaker administration.

India continues to closely monitor the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, where authorities have reportedly arrested 70 people and filed 88 cases in connection with violence against minorities, Singh said.

“India’s concerns regarding the need to ensure safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh have been conveyed and reiterated to the authorities of the interim government of Bangladesh on various occasions, including at the highest level,” he said while responding to several questions from lawmakers regarding attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country.

“The primary responsibility for the protection of life and liberty of all citizens of Bangladesh, including minorities, rests with the government of Bangladesh,” he said.

Singh referred to reports of violence against Hindus and other minorities, their homes and business establishments and attacks on temples, and said the Indian mission in Dhaka continues to be in touch with authorities in Bangladesh for the welfare of minorities.

“Reports of attacks on temples and puja mandaps also came to light during the recent Durga Puja festival in Bangladesh,” he said, adding that the Indian side had expressed serious concerns about an attack on a puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and a theft at Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira.

Following these incidents, the Bangladesh government issued instructions for providing special security, including deployment of soldiers and border guards, to ensure a peaceful Durga Puja, he said.

Singh said India expects Bangladesh to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities. “The same has also been reiterated during the visit of the foreign secretary to Bangladesh on December 9,” he said.

India-Bangladesh relations have been strained since the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed soon after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down in the face of widespread protests and fled to India in August.