Unrest in Bangladesh live updates: Yunus govt official meets Dipu Das's father amid Hindu groups' protest in India
Unrest in Bangladesh live updates: Demonstrations led by several key Hindu outfits were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, and similar groups also tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Tuesday.
- 4 Sec agoTarique Rahman to deliver speech upon Dhaka arrival, then visit mother in hospital
- 11 Mins agoWhat Yunus govt said on Hindu man's killing in Mymensingh
- 26 Mins agoOsman Hadi's brother says his killing orchestrated within Yunus govt
- 31 Mins agoKhaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman due for Dhaka return tomorrow
- 37 Mins agoBJP leader links Bangladesh unrest with ‘appeasement politics’ in Bengal
- 46 Mins agoBangladesh education adviser meets Dipu Das's family
- 56 Mins agoWhich Indian cities saw protests over Hindu man's killing?
- 1 Hr agoNew Delhi and Dhaka summon each other's envoys amid tensions
The killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh last week has triggered massive outrage in India, with protestors seeking justice over attacks on minorities in the bordering country. Demonstrations led by several key Hindu outfits were seen outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, and similar groups also tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Tuesday.
With the widespread protests adding a new strain in India-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, both countries summoned each other’s envoys.
Latest updates on Bangladesh violence, protests in India:
Protests in 7 Indian cities: People in India came out in huge numbers across cities on Tuesday to raise their voices against the killing of a Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. Demonstrations were seen in New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Jammu, Agartala, Mumbai and Hyderabad as people sought justice alleging atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.
India, Bangladesh summon envoys: Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma was summoned to the foreign ministry in Dhaka by foreign secretary Asad Alam Siam on Tuesday morning, and Bangladesh high commissioner Riaz Hamidullah was “called in” by B Shyam, the joint secretary who heads the Bangladesh-Myanmar division of the external affairs ministry late in the evening.
Bangladesh official meets Hindu man's family: Amid allegations by Indians of atrocities on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, the country's education adviser C R Abrar visited the family of Dipu Chandra Das, the garment worker who was lynched in Mymensingh. “The Education Adviser reiterated that the killing was a heinous criminal act with no justification and no place in Bangladeshi society,” a part of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's tweet read.
‘Yunus working to improve ties with India’: Amid a strain in diplomatic ties with India, Bangladesh interim government's finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed has reportedly said that Muhammad Yunus has taken steps to ease the strained ties with New Delhi. "The chief adviser is working to improve diplomatic relations with India, and he himself has also been speaking to various stakeholders on the issue," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Osman Hadi murder probe: Fresh violence rocked Bangladesh last week after a student leader named Sharif Osman Hadi died during treatment in Singapore, days after being shot in Dhaka. Offices of prominent Bangladeshi media offices, Daily Star and Prothom Alo were torched, and journalists were trapped inside for a long time. The murder case will be tried under the Speedy Trial Tribunal amid calls for swift justice by the student leader's supporters in Bangladesh, the Daily Star reported on Tuesday.
The Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was a factory worker in Bangladesh and was killed over blasphemy allegations. His killing coincided with the violence that broke out in the border country after the death of student leader Osman Hadi.
