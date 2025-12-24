'You got him killed': Hadi's brother warns of Hasina-like fate for Yunus-led Bangladesh govt

Brother of the assassinated Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi has levelled big allegations against country's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, claiming that the killing was carried out by those in power to derail the upcoming national election. An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Moncho, who was shot outside a mosque in Dhaka(AFP/File)

Prominent student leader and Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi - who was among those who led the uprising in 2024 - was shot at while exiting a mosque in Dhaka and died during treatment at a hospital in Singapore days later, leaving Bangladesh on the edge. Follow latest updates from Bangladesh here

"It is you who had Osman Hadi killed, and now you are trying to foil the election by using this as an issue," Bangladeshi media outlet The Daily Star quoted Omar Hadi as saying on Tuesday while addressing the government.

Sharif Omar Hadi - making the address at a "Shahidi Shopoth" programme organised by Inqilab Moncho in front of the National Museum at Dhaka's Shahbagh - alleged that a quarter within the government orchestrated the killing to derail the upcoming national election.

The 32-year-old leader was a candidate for the scheduled February 12 general election.

A Hasina-like fate warning

Issuing a warning for the Bangladesh interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, Omar Hadi cautioned of a Sheikh Hasina-like fate if killers of his brother are not tried quickly.

"Ensure the trial of the killers quickly so that the election environment is not hindered. The government has failed to present any visible progress before us. If justice for Osman Hadi is not served, you too will be compelled to flee Bangladesh one day," he said, according to The Daily Star.

Osman Hadi was one of the key voices behind the student-led uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister in August 2024 and flee to India, where she currently is in exile.

Osman Hadi's brother further claimed that Hadi was killed because he did not bow down to any agency or "foreign masters".

The death of Hadi sparked massive outrage in Bangladesh, with hundreds taking to the streets as soon as the news of his demise broke on December 18 and resorting to violence, vandalising buildings and burning down offices of media outlets.

Amid the public outrage, a Hindu worker - Dipu Chandra Das - was lynched by a mob which tied his body to a tree and set it on fire. The incident took place on the night of December 18, along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Jamirdia Dubaliapara area.