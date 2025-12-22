Hunt still on for Osman Hadi killer, cops struggle to find ‘specific information’

Bangladesh Police on Sunday said they have no “specific information” on the whereabouts of the prime suspect in the killing of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a day after his party issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the interim government demanding visible progress in the case. Men hold placards that read 'We all will be Hadi, we will keep fighting' as tens of thousands of people join the funeral prayer for Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka.(REUTERS)

Addressing an emergency press conference at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam said law enforcement agencies were actively trying to locate Faisal Karim Masud, identified as the gunman in the shooting, the UNB news agency reported.

“We do not have specific information about Faisal’s last location. Our forces and intelligence agencies are working to obtain it,” Islam said, adding that there was no reliable information to suggest the suspect had fled the country. He cautioned that criminals often spread rumours about their whereabouts and said no concrete evidence had yet emerged linking any political party to the murder. “However, efforts are underway to gather accurate data,” he added.

Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam said preliminary findings indicated the murder appeared to be politically motivated, as there did not seem to be any personal motive. “We are examining all possible angles,” he said.

Hadi was a prominent figure in the student-led protests last year that led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government. The 32-year-old Inqilab Mancha spokesperson was also a candidate for the February 12 general elections.

He was shot in the head by masked gunmen on December 12 during an election campaign in central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area and later flown to Singapore for treatment. He died on Thursday after spending six days on life support.

Hadi’s killing triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner’s residence in Chattogram on Thursday.

He was laid to rest on Saturday amid tight security beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam near the Dhaka University mosque.