‘You are in our hearts’: Sharif Osman Hadi laid to rest in Dhaka amid tight security, Yunus in attendance

Bangladesh student leader Sharif Osman Hadi was laid to rest on Saturday in capital Dhaka as massive crowd gathered to bid him goodbye. The funeral was held under amid tight security days after Bangladesh was rocked by violent protests following Hadi's death. Bangladeshis rallied along a vehicle carrying the body of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi while he was taken for burial in Dhaka on Saturday. (AFP)

Hadi's funeral was attended by chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus along with his advisory council members and Army chief General Waker-uz-Zaman. The funeral of the 32-year-old spokesperson of 'Inqilab Mancha' organisation was held at the South Plaza of Parliament complex at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka.

"You are in our hearts and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists," said Muhammad Yunus during an emotional speech at Hadi's funeral.

Tens of thousands of people gathered to join Badi's funeral procession. Badi emerged as a key political figure during last year's student uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh's Prime Minister. He was set to fight in the upcoming general elections slated to be held in February last year for which he was campaigning when he was shot at by unidentified assailants on December 12. He was taken to Singapore for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, December 18.

Hadi's death shocked the entire nation which erupted into violent protests on Thursday night, in which several buildings in Dhaka were set on fire, including the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and the Daily Star.

Hadi's janaza was conducted by his elder brother Abu Bakar following which, his body was brought to Dhaka University campus for burial. Hadi's grave was dug next to mausoleum of Bangladesh’s national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam

A police officer said that Badi's body was not kept for public viewing and the burial was witnessed by only select people, reported news agency PTI.