'SIR to ensure infiltrators are out, Cong giving them protection': PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the Election Commission of India started the exercise of ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) to ensure that “infiltrators” are kept out of electoral process while some ‘deshdrohis’ (traitors) are trying to protect them. Taking a dig at the Opposition, PM Modi also said that he is “correcting” Congress' mistakes of “ignoring Assam and Northeast for decades”.(File/PMO)

“The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration,” the PM said.

He made the remarks while addressing a rally in Assam's Guwahati.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi also said that he is “correcting” Congress' mistakes of “ignoring Assam and Northeast for decades”.

"The Congress governments had committed the sin of keeping Assam and the Northeast away from development, and the country had to pay a very heavy price for that in terms of its unity, security, and integrity. During the Congress governments, the era of violence flourished for decades. In just 10-11 years, we are moving towards ending it. The districts in the Northeast that were considered violence-affected are today developing as aspirational districts," Modi said.

‘BJP correcting Congress’ mistakes'

The Prime Minister also accused Congress of protecting “infiltrators” and said that the BJP government is correcting the mistakes made by the Congress.

“The Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests and land, threatening the security and identity of Assam... The BJP government has been correcting mistakes the Congress kept making for decades in the northeast,” he said.

PM Modi inaugurates new terminal at Guwahati airport

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati and also took a tour of the new building. He was accompanied by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 building of the Guwahati airport is designed to handle around 13.1 million passengers per year and was built at an expense of around ₹4,000 crore.