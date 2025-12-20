Search
PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Guwahati airport, largest in Northeast

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 20, 2025 03:48 pm IST

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had shared a glimpse of the terminal and called it a “major boost to Assam’s infrastructure”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday.

An inside view of the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.(@narendramodi)
The newly-inaugurated Terminal 2 building of the Guwahati airport is designed to handle around 13.1 million passengers per year and was built at an expense of 4,000 crore. During the inauguration, PM Modi also took a tour of the new terminal building.

According to officials, the total cost of the project is 5,000 crore, out of which, 1,000 crore was earmarked specifically for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, reported news agency PTI.

The officials also added that with this new terminal, the Guwahati airport aims to be a crucial aviation hub for not just Assam but all of Northeast.

Talking about where the design of the new terminal building drew its inspiration from, they said that it was designed keeping Assam's rich biodiversity and cultural heritage in mind. The terminal building is spread across an area of 1,40,000 square metres.

Guwahati's ‘Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport’ is named after the state's first chief minister. PM Modi also unveiled an 80-foot statue of Gopinath Bardoloi outside the airport.

“Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a boost for commerce as well as tourism,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

