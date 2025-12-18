Search
Thu, Dec 18, 2025
Who was Osman Hadi? Bangladeshi student uprising leader dies in Singapore hospital after assassination attempt

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Dec 18, 2025 11:28 pm IST

he leader was airlifted days after he was shot in the head in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

A Bangladeshi leader form the 2024 student uprising, Osman Hadi, has died on Thursday. As per the official statement issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore, Sharif Osman Hadi succumbed to his injuries from an assassination attempt. 

An activist holds a poster of Sharif Osman Hadi, senior leader of the student protest group Inqilab Mancha, who was shot outside a mosque, during a demonstration to condemn the attack in Dhaka.(AFP)
Hadi was evacuated by air from Bangladesh to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit on December 15 to receive emergency medical treatment. The leader was airlifted days after he was shot in the head in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. 

“Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Mr Hadi succumbed to his injuries on 18 December 2025,” wrote Singapore MFA. 

More details to follow shortly

