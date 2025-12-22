Workplace dispute over promotion, not blasphemy: Chilling twist Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Shocking findings into the death of Dipu Chandra Das, a worker whose body was set on fire after being lynched in Bangladesh last week, has led to a chilling twist in the incident that was first reported to have taken place due to a “blasphemy” by the 27-year old victim. The lynching incident took place amid fresh wave of violence last week following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi(REUTERS/File)

Das was lynched by a mob in Mymensingh city on Thursday amid a fresh wave of unrest following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Gut-wrenching videos purportedly showing a man - believed to be Das - being beaten to death by a mob that accused him of blasphemy and his body being tied to a tree and set on fire have flooded social media.

What led to Dipu Chandra Das's killing: Chilling twist

The incident that took place on the night of December 18, along the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Jamirdia Dubaliapara area, was initially reported to have been triggered by alleged insult to religion by Das.

Police investigations and accounts from family members as well as local representatives point to a shocking twist - a workplace dispute as the likely trigger, Dhaka Tribune reported.

What happened that day

Family of Dipu - who worked at Pioneer Knitwears (BD) Limited - said tensions escalated inside the factory earlier that day, according to the report, which added that .

Dipu had recently attempted a recruitment examination for promotion from floor manager to supervisor. His brother Apu Robi Das told Dhaka Tribune that Dipu had disputes with several colleagues over his position.

On December 18 afternoon, Das was sacked from his job, shortly after which allegations of insulting religion were levelled against him – claims that police said are not backed by any evidence.

"They beat my brother and threw him out of the factory," Dipu Das's brother was quoted as saying.

"Even after he was caught and apologized, they did not spare him," he added.

Apu said Dipu's friend Himel later called him, informing that he had been taken to the police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad.

"A short while later, he called again and said my brother was dead," Apu said.

When Apu reached the scene, he found Dipu's body charred.

What findings revealed

Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Bangladesh have so far found no evidence to substantiate claims that Dipu insulted religion.

Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that the allegations of blasphemy are currently based on word of mouth.

"We have not found any truth to the claims so far," Dhaka Tribune quoted the officer.

Bhaluka Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Jahidul Islam also echoed the same, saying investigators had found no evidence that Dipu made any religiously offensive remarks. He added that police were examining whether an internal conflict at the factory may have led to the killing.

At a recent press briefing, Mymensingh RAB Company Commander Md Shamsuzzaman said none of those present at the scene could confirm hearing Dipu make any derogatory comments about religion.

"Even if the deceased had posted something online, that would have been traceable. We found nothing," he said.

Local Ward No 5 member Tofazzel Hossain said the killing did not appear to be a spontaneous act driven by religious outrage.

"I have heard Dipu had long-standing disputes over production targets, overtime, working conditions and workers' benefits… a conspiracy gradually formed to remove him from the factory," he was quoted as saying.

According to Tofazzel, Dipu was beaten about a kilometre from the factory before his body was tied to a tree and set on fire.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 12 people so far in connection with the killing.

India on Sunday expressed concern at the “horrendous killing” of the Hindu man. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh.

“Our officials remain in touch with Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities,” he said on Sunday. “We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice.”