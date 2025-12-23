Bangladesh news Live updates: UN voices concern over Hindu man's killing, Dhaka suspends visa services

Live

Students with black cloth tied over their faces hold placards during a silent protest to condemn the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das near the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University.

Bangladesh news live updates: Days after violence rocked Bangladesh following the death of radical right-wing youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Inqilab Moncho, the platform that he belonged to, has threatened a movement to oust the Muhammad Yunus-led government is justice is not delivered. The unrest is also spilling across borders into India with protestors seeking justice over the brutal killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh's Mymensingh last week, over blasphemy allegations. Situation in the country is on the edge after the another student leader was shot at on Monday, days after Hadi's killing. Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, which were already tense over ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's exile near New Delhi, have soured even further. Bangladesh has suspended visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi and missions in Tripura and Siliguri citing security concerns. India has also raised objections with the killing of minorities in the border nation and has summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah. Here's all you need to know about the growing unrest: Why violence rocked Bangladesh? Fresh violence first emerged in the neighbouring country last week after Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader and a key face of last year's July uprising against Sheikh Hasina, died during treatment in Singapore days after being shot at in Dhaka. Media offices vandalised: Prominent media offices in Bangladesh, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were attacked and torched, and some journalists were trapped inside for hours before being rescued as violence erupted over Hadi's death. Hindu man killed in Mymensingh: Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker, was killed and set on fire in Mymensingh last week, triggering massive outrage in India over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was allegedly beaten by a mob, dragged out of his factory, hung and set on fire over blasphemy allegations. However, it was later reported that the allegations against the man were vague and no evidence of blasphemy were found. Another leader shot in Bangladesh: With unrest still raging in Bangladesh, another leader, Mohammad Motaleb Sikder, was shot in Khulna on Monday, Daily Star reported. A bullet grazed through the 42-year-old leader's skull, but he is currently out of danger, the publication further said. Protests spill over to India: Dipu Chandra Das's killing has triggered massive outrage in India, with people protesting outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata. They have reportedly warned of further agitation, including border blockades. Not only in Kolkata, protests also took place outside Bangladesh’s assistant high commission in Tripura, by the Tipra Motha Party and other groups. Suspension of visa services: After the protests outside its diplomatic missions in India, Bangladesh reportedly suspended visa services at the High Commission in New Delhi and missions in Tripura and Siliguri, citing security concerns. India condemns violence, summons Bangladesh envoy: India also reacted to the violence across the border, and condemned the killing of the Hindu man in Mymensingh. The country raised concerns over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh and also summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah. As reported by HT earlier, the summons were issued over a speech by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah in which he claimed that Bangladesh could shelter separatist forces from India and sever the country’s seven northeastern states. ...Read More

