Bangladesh news Live updates: UN voices concern over Hindu man's killing, Dhaka suspends visa services
Bangladesh news live updates: The unrest in Bangladesh is also spilling across borders into India with protestors seeking justice over the brutal killing of Hindu man in Bangladesh's Mymensingh last week, over blasphemy allegations.
- 2 Mins agoUN Secretary General voices concern over killing of Hindu man
- 11 Mins agoUnion minister says violence against Hindus a ‘stain on humanity’
- 14 Mins agoWhat is happening in Bangladesh? A timeline
- 25 Mins agoIndian medical students stranded in Bangladesh amid unrest
- 37 Mins agoOsman Hadi's outfit threatens movement against Yunus govt
Situation in the country is on the edge after the another student leader was shot at on Monday, days after Hadi's killing.
Diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh, which were already tense over ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's exile near New Delhi, have soured even further.
Bangladesh has suspended visa services at its High Commission in New Delhi and missions in Tripura and Siliguri citing security concerns. India has also raised objections with the killing of minorities in the border nation and has summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah.
Here's all you need to know about the growing unrest:
Why violence rocked Bangladesh? Fresh violence first emerged in the neighbouring country last week after Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader and a key face of last year's July uprising against Sheikh Hasina, died during treatment in Singapore days after being shot at in Dhaka.
Media offices vandalised: Prominent media offices in Bangladesh, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were attacked and torched, and some journalists were trapped inside for hours before being rescued as violence erupted over Hadi's death.
Hindu man killed in Mymensingh: Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment worker, was killed and set on fire in Mymensingh last week, triggering massive outrage in India over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was allegedly beaten by a mob, dragged out of his factory, hung and set on fire over blasphemy allegations. However, it was later reported that the allegations against the man were vague and no evidence of blasphemy were found.
Another leader shot in Bangladesh: With unrest still raging in Bangladesh, another leader, Mohammad Motaleb Sikder, was shot in Khulna on Monday, Daily Star reported. A bullet grazed through the 42-year-old leader's skull, but he is currently out of danger, the publication further said.
Protests spill over to India: Dipu Chandra Das's killing has triggered massive outrage in India, with people protesting outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata. They have reportedly warned of further agitation, including border blockades. Not only in Kolkata, protests also took place outside Bangladesh’s assistant high commission in Tripura, by the Tipra Motha Party and other groups.
Suspension of visa services: After the protests outside its diplomatic missions in India, Bangladesh reportedly suspended visa services at the High Commission in New Delhi and missions in Tripura and Siliguri, citing security concerns.
India condemns violence, summons Bangladesh envoy: India also reacted to the violence across the border, and condemned the killing of the Hindu man in Mymensingh. The country raised concerns over the condition of minorities in Bangladesh and also summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah. As reported by HT earlier, the summons were issued over a speech by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah in which he claimed that Bangladesh could shelter separatist forces from India and sever the country’s seven northeastern states.
Bangladesh news live updates: UN Secretary General voices concern over killing of Hindu man
Bangladesh news live updates: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the violence in Bangladesh. “Yes, we're very concerned about the violence that we've seen in Bangladesh,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said, when asked about the violence and the killing of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, news agency PTI reported.
"Whether it's in Bangladesh or any other country, people who don't belong to the ‘majority’ need to feel safe, and all Bangladeshis need to feel safe. And we're confident that the Government will do what it can to keep every single Bangladeshi safe,” Dujarric was quoted as saying.
Bangladesh news live updates: Union minister says violence against Hindus a ‘stain on humanity’
Bangladesh news live updates: Union Minister Giriraj Singh weighed in on the ongoing violence in Bangladesh and said that attacks on Hindus in the border nation were concerning and a “stain on humanity”.
Reacting to the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Giriraj Singh said: "This incident in Bangladesh is not a surprising event for the entire world. This is the reality there. First in Pakistan and now in Bangladesh, the persecution of Hindus is a huge stain on humanity. The whole world is heartbroken by this."
Bangladesh news live updates: What is happening in Bangladesh? A timeline
Bangladesh news live updates: A timeline of events on fresh violence and unrest in Bangladesh:
Dec 12: Osman Hadi, a key face of the 2024 student uprising, was shot at in Dhaka
Dec 18: Hadi succumbed to the bullet wounds and died during treatment in Singapore, triggering outrage and violence in Bangladesh.
Dec 19: The Bangladesh govt addressed the killing of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, and condemned the incident.
Dec 20: Chief adviser Muhammad Yunus said that seven people were arrested in connection with the lynching of the Hindu man.
Dec 22: Bangladesh suspended visa services in 3 Indian cities - New Delhi, Siliguri and Agartala over “unavoidable circumstances”.
Bangladesh news live updates: Indian medical students stranded in Bangladesh amid unrest
Bangladesh news live updates: Several Indian medical students are reportedly stranded in Bangladesh amid growing unrest in the border nation. The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) sent an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and ensure the safety and well-being of the students.
“Their security remains vulnerable, leading to immense fear, anxiety, and emotional distress among the students as well as their families," the medical body said in a letter to the PM.
Bangladesh news live updates: Osman Hadi's outfit threatens movement against Yunus govt
Bangladesh news live updates: Days after student leader Osman Hadi's death after being shot at in Dhaka, his platform Inqilab Moncho warned of launching a mass movement to oust the current Muhammad Yunus-led interim government if justice is not delivered, reported Daily Star.
Hadi died during treatment in Singapore last week, days after being shot at in Dhaka. His death triggered huge outrage and violence in Bangladesh as protestors set fire to media offices.