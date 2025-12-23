‘Appalled, deeply disturbed': US lawmakers condemn Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

US lawmakers, including an Illinois congressman and a New York state assemblywoman, have condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, citing concerns over rising instability, targeted violence against religious minorities, and the failure to uphold the rule of law. A mourner holds Bangladesh's national flag during the funeral of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka on December 20, 2025, after two days of violent protests over his killing. (AFP)

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das amid what he described as a period of rising instability and unrest in Bangladesh.

The Illinois Democrat called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure accountability and protect religious minorities.

“I am appalled by the targeted mob killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu man in Bangladesh—an act of violence amid a period of dangerous instability and unrest,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement on Sunday, according to news agency PTI.

“While authorities have reported arrests, the Government of Bangladesh must aggressively pursue a full and transparent investigation and prosecute all those responsible to the fullest extent of the law. It must also take urgent action to protect Hindu communities and other religious minorities from further violence. For the sake of all Bangladeshis, this unrest must end and the rule of law must be upheld.”

Das, a factory worker in Mymensingh, was lynched to death on December 19 over alleged blasphemy, and his body was set on fire.

At least 12 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Also Read | 'Factory dispute', ‘he apologised, wasn’t spared': Chilling twist in Bangladesh lynching case

New York state assembly woman's statement

New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said she was “deeply disturbed” by the continuing violence against Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, citing the lynching of Das as the most recent example.

“A mob beat him, set him ablaze, and left his body on a highway. Authorities have reportedly arrested twelve individuals in connection with the horrific crime,” she said.

Rajkumar described the incident as part of a “troubling” pattern of religious persecution and targeted violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

She said the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council documented 2,442 incidents of violence against minorities and more than 150 temples vandalised between August 2024 and July 2025.

“From Queens to countries across the globe, we all share in the fear, pain, and uncertainty faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. We stand in solidarity with Bangladesh’s Hindu community and for human rights and religious freedom globally,” she added.